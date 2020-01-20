Winthrop 61, Radford 56

WINTHROP (12-7)

Vaudrin 2-6 0-3 4, Ferguson 3-9 1-2 9, Hale 4-13 2-2 12, Burns 8-12 3-6 19, Anumba 1-2 2-2 5, Zunic 2-3 0-0 4, Claxton 1-2 1-2 3, R.Jones 0-4 1-4 1, Falden 1-5 0-0 3, King 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 22-57 11-23 61.

RADFORD (10-8)

C.Jones 7-15 5-6 20, Hicks 2-9 0-0 6, Fields 3-10 3-4 12, Eke 2-6 0-5 4, Butts 3-7 0-0 6, Holland 1-2 0-0 2, Djonkam 2-4 0-0 4, Greene 0-4 0-0 0, Hutchinson 1-3 0-0 2, Walker 0-3 0-0 0, Morton-Robertson 0-0 0-0 0, Jeffers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-64 8-15 56.

Halftime_Winthrop 27-20. 3-Point Goals_Winthrop 6-27 (Ferguson 2-6, Hale 2-10, Falden 1-1, Anumba 1-2, Zunic 0-1, Vaudrin 0-3, R.Jones 0-4), Radford 6-29 (Fields 3-7, Hicks 2-8, C.Jones 1-4, Jeffers 0-1, Walker 0-1, Hutchinson 0-2, Butts 0-3, Greene 0-3). Rebounds_Winthrop 42 (Burns 8), Radford 38 (C.Jones 10). Assists_Winthrop 12 (Vaudrin 6), Radford 10 (C.Jones, Hicks, Fields 3). Total Fouls_Winthrop 18, Radford 19. A_1,948 (3,205).

