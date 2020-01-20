Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Winthrop 61, Radford 56

January 20, 2020 9:03 pm
 
< a min read
      

WINTHROP (12-7)

Vaudrin 2-6 0-3 4, Ferguson 3-9 1-2 9, Hale 4-13 2-2 12, Burns 8-12 3-6 19, Anumba 1-2 2-2 5, Zunic 2-3 0-0 4, Claxton 1-2 1-2 3, R.Jones 0-4 1-4 1, Falden 1-5 0-0 3, King 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 22-57 11-23 61.

RADFORD (10-8)

C.Jones 7-15 5-6 20, Hicks 2-9 0-0 6, Fields 3-10 3-4 12, Eke 2-6 0-5 4, Butts 3-7 0-0 6, Holland 1-2 0-0 2, Djonkam 2-4 0-0 4, Greene 0-4 0-0 0, Hutchinson 1-3 0-0 2, Walker 0-3 0-0 0, Morton-Robertson 0-0 0-0 0, Jeffers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-64 8-15 56.

Halftime_Winthrop 27-20. 3-Point Goals_Winthrop 6-27 (Ferguson 2-6, Hale 2-10, Falden 1-1, Anumba 1-2, Zunic 0-1, Vaudrin 0-3, R.Jones 0-4), Radford 6-29 (Fields 3-7, Hicks 2-8, C.Jones 1-4, Jeffers 0-1, Walker 0-1, Hutchinson 0-2, Butts 0-3, Greene 0-3). Rebounds_Winthrop 42 (Burns 8), Radford 38 (C.Jones 10). Assists_Winthrop 12 (Vaudrin 6), Radford 10 (C.Jones, Hicks, Fields 3). Total Fouls_Winthrop 18, Radford 19. A_1,948 (3,205).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|22 ATARC-UMD Cybersecurity Certificate...
1|22 AT&T Hiring Event January 22nd in...
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen assemble campsites in Puerto Rico after earthquake

Today in History

1997: First female secretary of state confirmed by Senate