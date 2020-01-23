Listen Live Sports

Winthrop 79, SC-Upstate 53

January 23, 2020 9:13 pm
 
SC-UPSTATE (7-13)

Hammond 2-8 5-6 9, White 3-5 1-2 8, Bruner 3-9 0-1 7, Mozone 4-7 3-5 14, Zink 2-4 1-2 5, Watson 1-2 0-0 2, Booker 0-3 4-6 4, Goodloe 0-1 0-2 0, Martin 2-5 0-0 4, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Aldrich 0-0 0-0 0, Carter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-44 14-24 53.

WINTHROP (13-7)

Hale 6-12 2-2 17, Vaudrin 1-4 3-4 5, Anumba 1-6 1-2 4, Zunic 3-6 0-0 7, Jones 0-7 4-4 4, Burns 7-10 0-0 14, Claxton 1-2 2-4 4, Ferguson 3-3 0-0 8, King 3-5 0-0 7, Falden 3-5 0-0 7, Hunter 0-0 0-0 0, Pupavac 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 28-60 14-18 79.

Halftime_34-34. 3-Point Goals_SC-Upstate 5-13 (Mozone 3-4, Bruner 1-3, White 1-3, Goodloe 0-1, Hammond 0-2), Winthrop 9-28 (Hale 3-8, Ferguson 2-2, King 1-2, Falden 1-3, Anumba 1-4, Zunic 1-4, Vaudrin 0-1, Jones 0-4). Rebounds_SC-Upstate 25 (Hammond 6), Winthrop 38 (Anumba 8). Assists_SC-Upstate 7 (Hammond 3), Winthrop 18 (Vaudrin, Jones 4). Total Fouls_SC-Upstate 19, Winthrop 21. A_2,034 (6,100).

