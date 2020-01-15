Winthrop looks to extend streak vs Hampton

Winthrop (10-7, 4-0) vs. Hampton (7-9, 2-1)

Hampton Convocation Center, Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop looks for its fifth straight conference win against Hampton. Winthrop’s last Big South loss came against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers 77-63 on March 7, 2019. Hampton is coming off an 83-80 win over Longwood in its most recent game.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Jermaine Marrow, Greg Heckstall and Dondre Griffin have collectively scored 36 percent of Hampton’s points this season. For Winthrop, Chandler Vaudrin, Josh Ferguson and Hunter Hale have scored 41 percent of the team’s points this season.

RAMPING IT UP: The Pirates have scored 82.7 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 67.1 per game they put up in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Marrow has either made or assisted on 60 percent of all Hampton field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 22 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Hampton has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 77.3 points while giving up 71.3.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Pirates have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Eagles. Hampton has 57 assists on 84 field goals (67.9 percent) across its past three outings while Winthrop has assists on 47 of 91 field goals (51.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Winthrop offense has scored 80.8 points per game this season, ranking the Eagles 15th among Division I teams. The Hampton defense has allowed 77.6 points per game to opponents (ranked 283rd overall).

