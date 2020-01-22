Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Winthrop looks to extend streak vs USC Upstate

January 22, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

South Carolina Upstate (7-12, 2-4) vs. Winthrop (12-7, 6-0)

Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop looks for its seventh straight conference win against South Carolina Upstate. Winthrop’s last Big South loss came against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers 77-63 on March 7, 2019. South Carolina Upstate fell 70-62 at home to High Point in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Winthrop’s Chandler Vaudrin, Josh Ferguson and Hunter Hale have collectively accounted for 41 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 43 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

Advertisement

STEPPING IT UP: The Eagles have scored 88.8 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 71.5 per game they put up in non-conference play.EXCELLENT EVERETTE: Everette Hammond has connected on 29.6 percent of the 81 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 15 over his last three games. He’s also made 81.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

WINLESS WHEN: South Carolina Upstate is 0-11 when scoring fewer than 72 points and 7-1 when scoring at least 72.

PERFECT WHEN: Winthrop is a sterling 7-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.4 percent or less. The Eagles are 5-7 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The Winthrop offense has scored 81.6 points per game this season, ranking the Eagles 11th among Division 1 teams. The South Carolina Upstate defense has allowed 73.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 243rd).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

        Don't miss a beat feds! Download the newly revamped Federal News Network app for all the latest in federal news.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Generation Cloud Summit - Norfolk, VA
1|23 CIO Forum 2020
1|23 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard tests use of tablets for marine inspections

Today in History

1997: First female secretary of state confirmed by Senate