Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Winthrop wins 9th straight, beats SC Upstate 79-53

January 23, 2020 10:22 pm
 
< a min read
      

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Hunter Hale had 17 points as Winthrop won its ninth straight game, rolling past South Carolina Upstate 79-53 on Thursday night.

D.J. Burns had 14 points for Winthrop (13-7, 7-0 Big South Conference). Micheal Anumba added eight rebounds.

South Carolina Upstate scored 19 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Bryson Mozone had 14 points for the Spartans (7-13, 2-5), who have now lost four games in a row. Everette Hammond added six rebounds.

Advertisement

Winthrop faces Presbyterian at home on Saturday. South Carolina Upstate faces UNC-Asheville at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|27 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Special harness lifts Marine Officer to helicopter

Today in History

2003: First secretary of Homeland Security sworn in