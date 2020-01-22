Listen Live Sports

Wisconsin 72, Minnesota 62

January 22, 2020 10:48 pm
 
WISCONSIN (10-9)

Laszewski 5-9 2-2 12, Lewis 9-14 5-6 23, Beverley 4-10 3-3 11, Hilliard 3-8 0-2 6, Van Leeuwen 5-7 0-0 11, Fredrickson 0-3 0-0 0, Stauffacher 1-1 0-0 2, Bragg 0-0 0-0 0, Gilreath 2-6 0-0 5, Luehring 0-0 0-0 0, Pospisilova 1-5 0-0 2, Totals 30-63 10-13 72

MINNESOTA (12-7)

Bello 4-9 1-2 9, Adashchyk 3-9 0-0 8, Brunson 6-12 0-0 12, Hubbard 4-13 2-2 12, Scalia 5-14 0-0 10, Bello 0-0 0-0 0, Tomancova 0-1 0-0 0, Powell 4-11 0-0 11, Totals 26-69 3-4 62

Wisconsin 20 14 19 19 72
Minnesota 14 23 8 17 62

3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 2-12 (Beverley 0-3, Hilliard 0-1, Van Leeuwen 1-1, Fredrickson 0-1, Gilreath 1-3, Pospisilova 0-3), Minnesota 7-24 (Adashchyk 2-4, Brunson 0-1, Hubbard 2-8, Scalia 0-5, Tomancova 0-1, Powell 3-5). Assists_Wisconsin 12 (Van Leeuwen 3), Minnesota 11 (Brunson 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Wisconsin 41 (Van Leeuwen 2-4), Minnesota 36 (Bello 8-13). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 9, Minnesota 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,619.

