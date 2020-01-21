Wisconsin 82, Nebraska 68

NEBRASKA (7-12)

Mack 5-15 2-3 14, Burke 10-14 0-0 20, Thorbjarnarson 4-8 3-5 12, Easley 0-2 0-0 0, Cheatham 1-5 0-0 2, Cross 6-11 2-3 17, Ouedraogo 0-2 3-4 3, Green 0-3 0-0 0, Arop 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 10-15 68.

WISCONSIN (12-7)

Trice 4-6 0-0 11, King 3-11 3-4 9, Davison 5-11 0-0 14, Ford 3-7 0-0 8, Pritzl 4-11 0-0 12, Reuvers 4-8 2-2 11, Anderson 1-2 0-0 3, Potter 3-3 1-2 9, Wahl 2-2 0-0 5, Ballard 0-0 0-0 0, Cuevas 0-0 0-0 0, Higginbottom 0-1 0-0 0, McGrory 0-0 0-0 0, Qawi 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 6-8 82.

Halftime_Wisconsin 39-38. 3-Point Goals_Nebraska 6-22 (Cross 3-5, Mack 2-7, Thorbjarnarson 1-5, Cheatham 0-1, Easley 0-1, Green 0-1, Burke 0-2), Wisconsin 18-34 (Pritzl 4-8, Davison 4-9, Trice 3-4, Potter 2-2, Ford 2-4, Wahl 1-1, Anderson 1-2, Reuvers 1-2, King 0-2). Rebounds_Nebraska 33 (Burke, Ouedraogo 8), Wisconsin 38 (Trice 10). Assists_Nebraska 12 (Mack 6), Wisconsin 23 (Trice 7). Total Fouls_Nebraska 13, Wisconsin 16. A_16,856 (17,230).

