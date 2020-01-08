Listen Live Sports

Wisconsin All-America center Biadasz declares for NFL draft

January 8, 2020 6:38 pm
 
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin All-America center Tyler Biadasz said Wednesday he will skip his senior season to go to the NFL.

Biadasz said on Twitter the NFL “has always been my biggest dream.”

He was a unanimous All-America this season and won the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s top center.

Biadasz, a 6-foot-3, 321-pounder from Amherst, Wisconsin, is the third Badgers star to declare for the draft. Running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Quintez Cephus also are leaving early.

