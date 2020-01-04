Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Wizards Rookie Rui Hachimura Underwent Procedure on Groin

January 4, 2020 8:09 pm
 
1 min read
      

Washington (AP) — Washington Wizards rookie forward Rui Hachimura will be re-evaluated in two weeks while he continues to recover from a minor procedure associated with a groin injury he sustained on Dec. 16 in Detroit.

Hachimura, the first player from Japan to be drafted in the first-round of the NBA draft, rejoined the team on the sidelines on Friday in the Wizards loss to Portland.

“It’s been kind of weird because I’m never away from basketball like this,” Hachicmura said on Saturday.

“I watch the games on TV. Coach (Scott) Brooks and (General Manager) Tommy (Sheppard) came to my house a couple days ago. I’ve been talking to my teammates.”

Originally expected to miss five games, Hachimura has been out nine games heading into Saturday’s game against Denver. Washington has gone 2-7 without Hachimura, who was averaging 13.9 points and 5.8 rebounds while starting all 25 games for Washington.

The injury occurred when teammate Isaac Bonga accidentally kicked Hachimura in the groin trying to grab a rebound. Hachimura said that Bonga felt bad and apologized and that they are both “cool”.

“I feel good,” Hachimura said now three weeks after undergoing the groin procedure.

“I’m just ready to play. I can’t wait to play. I can’t wait to get back to the team and play games.”

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

