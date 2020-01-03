Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wizards’ Thomas ejected for making contact with official

January 3, 2020 7:44 pm
 
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington point guard Isaiah Thomas was ejected in the first quarter of the Wizards’ game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night for making contact with an official.

Thomas was tied up along the sideline by Portland’s Carmelo Anthony with 10:32 left in the quarter. As he broke away from Anthony he made contact with referee Marat Kogut, who stumbled into the crowd.

Anthony was given a technical foul and ejected. The call was reviewed and upheld.

Thomas received a two-game suspension after walking into the stands to confront two fans following a timeout in Philadelphia on Dec. 21.

Advertisement

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1942: FDR commits to biggest arms buildup in US history