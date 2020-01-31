WKU, FIU meet in conference play

Western Kentucky (14-7, 7-2) vs. Florida International (14-8, 5-4)

Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CUSA foes meet as Western Kentucky matches up against Florida International. Each program is coming off of a loss on Thursday. Florida International lost 84-74 at home to Marshall, while Western Kentucky fell 69-65 at Florida Atlantic.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Osasumwen Osaghae, Devon Andrews and Trejon Jacob have combined to account for 49 percent of Florida International’s scoring this season and 53 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Western Kentucky, Carson Williams, Jared Savage and Camron Justice have combined to score 44 percent of the team’s points this season, including 50 percent of all Hilltoppers points over their last five.

Advertisement

CLAMPING DOWN: The Hilltoppers have given up just 68.3 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 73.7 per game they allowed over 11 non-conference games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Taveion Hollingsworth has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Western Kentucky field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Panthers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Hilltoppers. Florida International has an assist on 35 of 70 field goals (50 percent) over its past three outings while Western Kentucky has assists on 28 of 78 field goals (35.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Florida International offense has scored 79.4 points per game this season, ranking the Panthers 19th nationally. The Western Kentucky defense has allowed 71 points per game to opponents (ranked 204th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.