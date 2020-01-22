Wofford 66, VMI 54

VMI (6-15)

Evee 2-9 6-8 12, Parham 7-15 0-0 16, Curfman 1-5 0-0 3, Gilkeson 5-13 1-2 13, Conway 0-3 0-0 0, Tang 1-3 2-4 4, Miller 1-3 0-0 2, Stephens 1-2 0-0 2, Lewis 1-1 0-0 2, Creammer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-54 9-14 54.

WOFFORD (13-7)

Hoover 5-14 3-3 14, Murphy 2-7 2-2 6, Stumpe 2-4 0-0 6, Hollowell 4-11 0-0 12, Jones 5-6 5-6 15, Goodwin 5-5 0-2 10, Bigelow 0-3 0-0 0, Larson 0-1 0-0 0, Theme-Love 1-4 0-0 3, Richardson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 10-13 66.

Halftime_Wofford 39-27. 3-Point Goals_VMI 7-27 (Evee 2-6, Parham 2-6, Gilkeson 2-7, Curfman 1-3, Miller 0-1, Conway 0-2, Tang 0-2), Wofford 8-28 (Hollowell 4-9, Stumpe 2-4, Theme-Love 1-1, Hoover 1-8, Richardson 0-1, Bigelow 0-2, Murphy 0-3). Rebounds_VMI 27 (Curfman 6), Wofford 35 (Jones 10). Assists_VMI 8 (Gilkeson, Conway 2), Wofford 13 (Murphy 4). Total Fouls_VMI 14, Wofford 16. A_1,487 (3,500).

