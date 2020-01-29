Wofford 79, The Citadel 56

WOFFORD (14-8)

Hoover 8-11 0-0 19, Murphy 6-8 0-0 14, Goodwin 11-12 3-4 25, Stumpe 3-7 0-0 7, Hollowell 2-6 0-0 5, Bigelow 1-4 1-2 3, Larson 0-4 1-2 1, Theme-Love 0-2 1-2 1, Jones 2-3 0-1 4, Richardson 0-1 0-1 0, Appelgren 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 33-58 6-13 79.

THE CITADEL (6-14)

Abee 3-7 0-0 8, Rice 5-14 2-2 15, Batiste 2-4 1-2 5, Harris 1-6 5-6 7, Fitzgibbons 1-3 0-0 2, Reed 2-6 3-6 7, Webster 1-6 0-0 2, Clark 3-7 0-0 6, Davis 1-3 1-2 4. Totals 19-56 12-18 54.

Halftime_Wofford 36-30. 3-Point Goals_Wofford 7-26 (Hoover 3-6, Murphy 2-4, Hollowell 1-5, Stumpe 1-5, Theme-Love 0-1, Bigelow 0-2, Larson 0-3), The Citadel 6-28 (Rice 3-9, Abee 2-5, Davis 1-2, Batiste 0-1, Fitzgibbons 0-1, Webster 0-1, Reed 0-2, Harris 0-3, Clark 0-4). Rebounds_Wofford 37 (Goodwin 8), The Citadel 25 (Webster 6). Assists_Wofford 11 (Murphy 4), The Citadel 9 (Batiste, Harris 3). Total Fouls_Wofford 16, The Citadel 16. A_1,263 (6,000).

