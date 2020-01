By The Associated Press

Wednesday, Jan. 1

SOUTH

Lipscomb 86, Queens University of Charlotte 45

UNC-Greensboro 84, Lenoir-Rhyne 59

MIDWEST

South Dakota 62, Fort Wayne 41

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Arkansas 63, Houston Baptist 39

FAR WEST

UC Davis 96, William Jessup 32

