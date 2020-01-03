Friday, Jan. 3
EAST
DePaul 80, Providence 67
Elon 74, Towson 61
St. John’s 71, Georgetown 54
Villanova 61, Seton Hall 55
SOUTH
Coll. of Charleston 73, Drexel 59
James Madison 84, William & Mary 70
UNC-Wilmington 71, Delaware 65
MIDWEST
Bradley 82, Evansville 51
Creighton 72, Marquette 62
Drake 104, N. Iowa 87
Illinois St. 83, Indiana St. 69
Missouri St. 74, Loyola of Chicago 72
S. Illinois 67, Valparaiso 51
SOUTHWEST
Iowa St. 96, Texas Tech 66
TCU 65, Texas 63
FAR WEST
Arizona 65, Southern Cal 57
Oregon St. 77, Utah 48
Stanford 77, Washington St. 58
UCLA 68, Arizona St. 66
___
