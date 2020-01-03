Friday, Jan. 3

EAST

DePaul 80, Providence 67

Elon 74, Towson 61

St. John’s 71, Georgetown 54

Villanova 61, Seton Hall 55

SOUTH

Coll. of Charleston 73, Drexel 59

James Madison 84, William & Mary 70

UNC-Wilmington 71, Delaware 65

MIDWEST

Bradley 82, Evansville 51

Creighton 72, Marquette 62

Drake 104, N. Iowa 87

Illinois St. 83, Indiana St. 69

Missouri St. 74, Loyola of Chicago 72

S. Illinois 67, Valparaiso 51

SOUTHWEST

Iowa St. 96, Texas Tech 66

TCU 65, Texas 63

FAR WEST

Arizona 65, Southern Cal 57

Oregon St. 77, Utah 48

Stanford 77, Washington St. 58

UCLA 68, Arizona St. 66

