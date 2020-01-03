Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s College Basketball Scores

January 3, 2020 8:00 pm
 
< a min read
      

Friday, Jan. 3

EAST

DePaul 80, Providence 67

Elon 74, Towson 61

St. John’s 71, Georgetown 54

Advertisement

Villanova 61, Seton Hall 55

SOUTH

Coll. of Charleston 73, Drexel 59

James Madison 84, William & Mary 70

UNC-Wilmington 71, Delaware 65

MIDWEST

Bradley 82, Evansville 51

Creighton 72, Marquette 62

Drake 104, N. Iowa 87

Illinois St. 83, Indiana St. 69

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

Missouri St. 74, Loyola of Chicago 72

S. Illinois 67, Valparaiso 51

SOUTHWEST

Iowa St. 96, Texas Tech 66

TCU 65, Texas 63

FAR WEST

Arizona 65, Southern Cal 57

Oregon St. 77, Utah 48

Stanford 77, Washington St. 58

UCLA 68, Arizona St. 66

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1947: House Chamber televised live for first time