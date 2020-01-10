Friday, Jan. 10
EAST
Butler 58, Villanova 41
Delaware 80, Hofstra 59
Drexel 50, Northeastern 41
Xavier 85, Georgetown 64
SOUTH
Elon 90, Coll. of Charleston 48
UNC-Wilmington 72, William & Mary 55
MIDWEST
Bradley 76, Illinois St. 61
Cleveland St. 60, Youngstown St. 52
DePaul 85, Seton Hall 68
Loyola of Chicago 71, Evansville 61
Marquette 94, St. John’s 85
Missouri St. 69, Drake 67
N. Iowa 60, S. Illinois 57
Valparaiso 75, Indiana St. 56
FAR WEST
Arizona St. 72, Oregon 66
Colorado 66, Southern Cal 53
Oregon St. 63, Arizona 61
Stanford 73, California 40
UCLA 84, Utah 54
___
