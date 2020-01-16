Listen Live Sports

Women’s College Basketball Scores

January 16, 2020 8:00 pm
 
Thursday, Jan. 16

EAST

Fairfield 72, Canisius 70

Louisville 81, Boston College 70

Manhattan 80, Siena 50

Quinnipiac 60, Monmouth (NJ) 53

Rutgers 62, Penn St. 57

SOUTH

Belmont 68, E. Kentucky 48

Chattanooga 80, Wofford 76

Furman 81, ETSU 62

Kentucky 76, Texas A&M 54

Morehead St. 84, Tennessee St. 47

NC State 68, Florida St. 51

North Carolina 78, Miami 58

Old Dominion 76, W. Kentucky 65

South Alabama 81, Georgia St. 64

Tennessee 78, Florida 50

Troy 79, Georgia Southern 69

UAB 71, FIU 58

UConn 59, UCF 52

UT Martin 98, Murray St. 56

Wake Forest 62, Virginia 56

MIDWEST

Detroit 70, Cleveland St. 59

E. Illinois 55, Jacksonville St. 52

Michigan St. 68, Ohio St. 65

Purdue 81, Illinois 67

SE Missouri 81, Austin Peay 43

Tennessee Tech 65, SIU-Edwardsville 50

SOUTHWEST

Texas-Arlington 79, Louisiana-Lafayette 52

FAR WEST

N. Colorado 73, Sacramento St. 63

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

