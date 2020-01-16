Thursday, Jan. 16
EAST
Fairfield 72, Canisius 70
Louisville 81, Boston College 70
Manhattan 80, Siena 50
Quinnipiac 60, Monmouth (NJ) 53
Rutgers 62, Penn St. 57
SOUTH
Belmont 68, E. Kentucky 48
Chattanooga 80, Wofford 76
Furman 81, ETSU 62
Kentucky 76, Texas A&M 54
Morehead St. 84, Tennessee St. 47
NC State 68, Florida St. 51
North Carolina 78, Miami 58
Old Dominion 76, W. Kentucky 65
South Alabama 81, Georgia St. 64
Tennessee 78, Florida 50
Troy 79, Georgia Southern 69
UAB 71, FIU 58
UConn 59, UCF 52
UT Martin 98, Murray St. 56
Wake Forest 62, Virginia 56
MIDWEST
Detroit 70, Cleveland St. 59
E. Illinois 55, Jacksonville St. 52
Michigan St. 68, Ohio St. 65
Purdue 81, Illinois 67
SE Missouri 81, Austin Peay 43
Tennessee Tech 65, SIU-Edwardsville 50
SOUTHWEST
Texas-Arlington 79, Louisiana-Lafayette 52
FAR WEST
N. Colorado 73, Sacramento St. 63
___
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.