Women's College Basketball Scores

January 17, 2020 8:00 pm
 
Friday, Jan. 17

EAST

Northeastern 68, Elon 65

Seton Hall 82, Creighton 70

St. John’s 64, Providence 58

William & Mary 66, Hofstra 53

Yale 79, Brown 72

SOUTH

James Madison 66, UNC-Wilmington 58

Towson 79, Coll. of Charleston 62

VCU 53, Richmond 50

Wright St. 63, N. Kentucky 55

MIDWEST

Bradley 60, Loyola of Chicago 47

Butler 61, Marquette 55

DePaul 91, Xavier 68

Drake 105, Indiana St. 65

IUPUI 54, Green Bay 42

Illinois St. 72, Valparaiso 60

Milwaukee 71, Ill.-Chicago 55

N. Iowa 76, Evansville 60

S. Illinois 70, Missouri St. 68

___

