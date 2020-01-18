Saturday, Jan. 18
EAST
Binghamton 73, Maine 63
Bryant 57, LIU 53
Bucknell 71, Lehigh 50
Buffalo 66, E. Michigan 63
Colgate 70, Boston U. 61
Columbia 76, Cornell 66
Duquesne 58, Saint Joseph’s 51
Fairfield 52, Iona 40
Holy Cross 72, American U. 59
Kennesaw St. 77, NJIT 64
Lafayette 79, Navy 52
Loyola (Md.) 68, Army 59
Marist 71, Manhattan 66
Mount St. Mary’s 72, CCSU 64
New Hampshire 72, UMBC 63
Niagara 73, Monmouth (NJ) 70
Quinnipiac 74, Canisius 71
Robert Morris 72, Merrimack 50
St. Francis (Pa.) 60, Sacred Heart 58
Stony Brook 73, Albany (NY) 53
Vermont 63, Hartford 53
Wagner 74, St. Francis Brooklyn 66
SOUTH
Alcorn St. 81, MVSU 67
Belmont 71, Morehead St. 62
Bethune-Cookman 73, NC Central 52
Campbell 53, Presbyterian 47
Cent. Arkansas 53, Nicholls 46
Chattanooga 60, Furman 52
Coastal Carolina 80, Appalachian St. 53
Davidson 62, George Washington 55
E. Kentucky 61, Tennessee St. 55
Florida A&M 44, SC State 39
Florida Gulf Coast 74, North Alabama 63
Gardner-Webb 63, SC-Upstate 53
Hampton 64, Charleston Southern 59
High Point 76, Longwood 69
Jacksonville 57, Stetson 52
Morgan St. 74, Howard 67
NC A&T 84, Coppin St. 38
Norfolk St. 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 45
Old Dominion 57, Marshall 46
Radford 54, Winthrop 53
South Alabama 71, Georgia Southern 65
Troy 71, Georgia St. 57
UAB 92, FAU 73
UNC-Greensboro 54, W. Carolina 43
UT Martin 65, Austin Peay 61
W. Kentucky 60, Charlotte 56
Wofford 76, ETSU 47
MIDWEST
Cent. Michigan 80, W. Michigan 70
Cleveland St. 79, Oakland 58
Jacksonville St. 53, SIU-Edwardsville 44
Kent St. 78, Miami (Ohio) 75
Ohio 79, Ball St. 71
SE Missouri 88, Murray St. 73
Tennessee Tech 75, E. Illinois 62
Toledo 79, Bowling Green 72
Utah Valley 76, Rio Grande 67
Youngstown St. 62, Detroit 47
SOUTHWEST
Louisiana-Lafayette 73, Texas State 67
Rice 75, Southern Miss. 64
Sam Houston St. 97, Houston Baptist 69
Stephen F. Austin 67, Incarnate Word 45
Texas A&M-CC 49, Lamar 39
Texas-Arlington 72, Louisiana-Monroe 34
UALR 67, Arkansas St. 58
UTEP 94, UTSA 54
FAR WEST
Boise St. 65, Utah St. 59
Colorado St. 60, Air Force 40
N. Arizona 72, N. Colorado 45
New Mexico St. 83, Seattle 65
Portland St. 69, Idaho St. 64
UMKC 74, Grand Canyon 53
UNLV 68, New Mexico 51
___
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.