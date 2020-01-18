Listen Live Sports

Women’s College Basketball Scores

January 18, 2020 3:00 pm
 
Saturday, Jan. 18

EAST

Binghamton 73, Maine 63

Bryant 57, LIU 53

Bucknell 71, Lehigh 50

Buffalo 66, E. Michigan 63

Colgate 70, Boston U. 61

Columbia 76, Cornell 66

Duquesne 58, Saint Joseph’s 51

Fairfield 52, Iona 40

Holy Cross 72, American U. 59

Kennesaw St. 77, NJIT 64

Lafayette 79, Navy 52

Loyola (Md.) 68, Army 59

Marist 71, Manhattan 66

Mount St. Mary’s 72, CCSU 64

New Hampshire 72, UMBC 63

Niagara 73, Monmouth (NJ) 70

Quinnipiac 74, Canisius 71

Robert Morris 72, Merrimack 50

St. Francis (Pa.) 60, Sacred Heart 58

Stony Brook 73, Albany (NY) 53

Vermont 63, Hartford 53

Wagner 74, St. Francis Brooklyn 66

SOUTH

Alcorn St. 81, MVSU 67

Belmont 71, Morehead St. 62

Bethune-Cookman 73, NC Central 52

Campbell 53, Presbyterian 47

Cent. Arkansas 53, Nicholls 46

Chattanooga 60, Furman 52

Coastal Carolina 80, Appalachian St. 53

Davidson 62, George Washington 55

E. Kentucky 61, Tennessee St. 55

Florida A&M 44, SC State 39

Florida Gulf Coast 74, North Alabama 63

Gardner-Webb 63, SC-Upstate 53

Hampton 64, Charleston Southern 59

High Point 76, Longwood 69

Jacksonville 57, Stetson 52

Morgan St. 74, Howard 67

NC A&T 84, Coppin St. 38

Norfolk St. 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 45

Old Dominion 57, Marshall 46

Radford 54, Winthrop 53

South Alabama 71, Georgia Southern 65

Troy 71, Georgia St. 57

UAB 92, FAU 73

UNC-Greensboro 54, W. Carolina 43

UT Martin 65, Austin Peay 61

W. Kentucky 60, Charlotte 56

Wofford 76, ETSU 47

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 80, W. Michigan 70

Cleveland St. 79, Oakland 58

Jacksonville St. 53, SIU-Edwardsville 44

Kent St. 78, Miami (Ohio) 75

Ohio 79, Ball St. 71

SE Missouri 88, Murray St. 73

Tennessee Tech 75, E. Illinois 62

Toledo 79, Bowling Green 72

Utah Valley 76, Rio Grande 67

Youngstown St. 62, Detroit 47

SOUTHWEST

Louisiana-Lafayette 73, Texas State 67

Rice 75, Southern Miss. 64

Sam Houston St. 97, Houston Baptist 69

Stephen F. Austin 67, Incarnate Word 45

Texas A&M-CC 49, Lamar 39

Texas-Arlington 72, Louisiana-Monroe 34

UALR 67, Arkansas St. 58

UTEP 94, UTSA 54

FAR WEST

Boise St. 65, Utah St. 59

Colorado St. 60, Air Force 40

N. Arizona 72, N. Colorado 45

New Mexico St. 83, Seattle 65

Portland St. 69, Idaho St. 64

UMKC 74, Grand Canyon 53

UNLV 68, New Mexico 51

___

