Wednesday, Jan. 22
EAST
American U. 63, Loyola (Md.) 44
Bucknell 66, Colgate 43
Dayton 66, George Washington 50
Duquesne 84, George Mason 63
Holy Cross 74, Lehigh 57
Lafayette 57, Army 52
Maine 65, Vermont 47
Mass.-Lowell 53, Albany (NY) 51
Navy 46, Boston U. 41
Oklahoma St. 57, West Virginia 55
Saint Joseph’s 61, St. Bonaventure 60
Stony Brook 67, Binghamton 60
UMBC 61, Hartford 54
VCU 61, UMass 46
SOUTH
SE Louisiana 74, McNeese St. 67
Texas A&M-CC 83, New Orleans 53
Tulane 60, UCF 59
MIDWEST
Akron 70, Miami (Ohio) 62
Ball St. 69, Buffalo 65
Bowling Green 72, W. Michigan 63
California Baptist 80, Chicago St. 65
Cent. Michigan 89, E. Michigan 82
Cincinnati 85, Houston 66
Iowa St. 73, Kansas St. 59
Ohio 85, N. Illinois 79
Purdue 76, Nebraska 68
South Florida 56, Wichita St. 50
Wisconsin 72, Minnesota 62
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 81, Sam Houston St. 73
Baylor 66, TCU 57
Incarnate Word 67, Lamar 48
Nicholls 84, Houston Baptist 78
Stephen F. Austin 89, Northwestern St. 40
Texas 85, Kansas 77
Texas Tech 89, Oklahoma 84
FAR WEST
Fresno St. 55, Colorado St. 53
San Jose St. 89, New Mexico 85
UNLV 66, Nevada 64
Utah St. 53, Air Force 52
Wyoming 81, San Diego St. 67
