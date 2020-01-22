Wednesday, Jan. 22

EAST

American U. 63, Loyola (Md.) 44

Bucknell 66, Colgate 43

Dayton 66, George Washington 50

Duquesne 84, George Mason 63

Holy Cross 74, Lehigh 57

Lafayette 57, Army 52

Maine 65, Vermont 47

Mass.-Lowell 53, Albany (NY) 51

Navy 46, Boston U. 41

Oklahoma St. 57, West Virginia 55

Saint Joseph’s 61, St. Bonaventure 60

Stony Brook 67, Binghamton 60

UMBC 61, Hartford 54

VCU 61, UMass 46

SOUTH

SE Louisiana 74, McNeese St. 67

Texas A&M-CC 83, New Orleans 53

Tulane 60, UCF 59

MIDWEST

Akron 70, Miami (Ohio) 62

Ball St. 69, Buffalo 65

Bowling Green 72, W. Michigan 63

California Baptist 80, Chicago St. 65

Cent. Michigan 89, E. Michigan 82

Cincinnati 85, Houston 66

Iowa St. 73, Kansas St. 59

Ohio 85, N. Illinois 79

Purdue 76, Nebraska 68

South Florida 56, Wichita St. 50

Wisconsin 72, Minnesota 62

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 81, Sam Houston St. 73

Baylor 66, TCU 57

Incarnate Word 67, Lamar 48

Nicholls 84, Houston Baptist 78

Stephen F. Austin 89, Northwestern St. 40

Texas 85, Kansas 77

Texas Tech 89, Oklahoma 84

FAR WEST

Fresno St. 55, Colorado St. 53

San Jose St. 89, New Mexico 85

UNLV 66, Nevada 64

Utah St. 53, Air Force 52

Wyoming 81, San Diego St. 67

