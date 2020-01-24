Listen Live Sports

Women’s College Basketball Scores

January 24, 2020 8:00 pm
 
Friday, Jan. 24

EAST

Butler 50, Providence 47

Towson 81, Northeastern 68

SOUTH

Drexel 55, Elon 53

James Madison 92, Hofstra 50

William & Mary 68, Delaware 58

MIDWEST

Bradley 61, N. Iowa 47

Cleveland St. 58, Milwaukee 49

Creighton 62, Xavier 55

DePaul 85, Villanova 69

Denver 91, North Dakota 81

Green Bay 70, Youngstown St. 63

Marquette 73, Georgetown 51

Missouri St. 76, Indiana St. 55

S. Dakota St. 60, N. Dakota St. 52

S. Illinois 70, Evansville 57

South Dakota 79, Fort Wayne 25

Valparaiso 66, Loyola of Chicago 64

W. Illinois 83, Nebraska-Omaha 69

FAR WEST

Utah 71, California 62

