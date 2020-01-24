Friday, Jan. 24
EAST
Butler 50, Providence 47
Towson 81, Northeastern 68
SOUTH
Drexel 55, Elon 53
James Madison 92, Hofstra 50
William & Mary 68, Delaware 58
MIDWEST
Bradley 61, N. Iowa 47
Cleveland St. 58, Milwaukee 49
Creighton 62, Xavier 55
DePaul 85, Villanova 69
Denver 91, North Dakota 81
Green Bay 70, Youngstown St. 63
Marquette 73, Georgetown 51
Missouri St. 76, Indiana St. 55
S. Dakota St. 60, N. Dakota St. 52
S. Illinois 70, Evansville 57
South Dakota 79, Fort Wayne 25
Valparaiso 66, Loyola of Chicago 64
W. Illinois 83, Nebraska-Omaha 69
FAR WEST
Utah 71, California 62
___
