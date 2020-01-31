Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s College Basketball Scores

January 31, 2020 6:00 pm
 
< a min read
      

Friday, Jan. 31

EAST

Cornell 74, Brown 63

Drexel 59, Towson 50

Harvard 58, Penn 51

Advertisement

James Madison 60, Delaware 39

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

Northeastern 72, Coll. of Charleston 68

Princeton 66, Dartmouth 34

Seton Hall 61, Georgetown 47

UNC-Wilmington 62, Hofstra 59

Villanova 66, St. John’s 64

Yale 85, Columbia 60

        The best federal employee is an informed one. Let us help with the newly revamped Federal News Network app. Download it to your device today!

SOUTH

William & Mary 84, Elon 77

MIDWEST

Butler 63, Xavier 61

Creighton 63, DePaul 61

Drake 87, Valparaiso 66

Illinois St. 62, S. Illinois 54

Indiana St. 68, Evansville 58

Marquette 85, Providence 55

Missouri St. 90, Bradley 56

N. Iowa 70, Loyola of Chicago 50

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 64, Texas 44

FAR WEST

Arizona 92, UCLA 66

Arizona St. 76, Southern Cal 75

Hawaii 94, UC Irvine 70

Stanford 58, Washington 41

Washington St. 92, California 66

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|3 R&D Funding for DC-Based Deep Tech...
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Army visits service members in S. Korea

Today in History

1913: 16th Amendment authorizes Congress to collect income tax