1. UConn (10-0) vs. Wichita State. Next: at SMU, Sunday.
2. Oregon (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Colorado, Friday.
3. Oregon State (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. Utah, Friday.
4. South Carolina (12-1) vs. No. 13 Kentucky. Next: at Alabama, Sunday.
5. Stanford (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Washington State, Friday.
6. Baylor (10-1) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma, Saturday.
7. Louisville (12-1) at Clemson. Next: vs. Duke, Sunday.
8. Florida State (13-0) at Syracuse. Next: at No. 23 Miami, Sunday.
9. N.C. State (12-0) vs. Virginia Tech. Next: vs. Virginia, Sunday.
10. UCLA (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona State, Friday.
11. Texas A&M (12-1) at No. 20 Arkansas. Next: vs. Mississippi, Monday.
12. Maryland (10-3) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio State, Monday.
13. Kentucky (11-1) at No. 4 South Carolina. Next: vs. No. 22 Tennessee, Sunday.
14. Indiana (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Monday.
15. Mississippi State (12-2) vs. Florida. Next: at Georgia, Sunday.
16. DePaul (11-2) did not play. Next: at Providence, Friday.
17. Gonzaga (12-1) at BYU. Next: at San Diego, Saturday.
18. Arizona (12-0) did not play. Next: at Southern Cal, Friday.
19. West Virginia (10-1) did not play. Next: at Kansas State, Sunday.
20. Arkansas (12-1) vs. No. 11 Texas A&M. Next: at Auburn, Sunday.
21. Missouri State (10-2) did not play. Next: at Loyola of Chicago, Friday.
22. Tennessee (11-2) beat Missouri 77-66. Next: at No. 13 Kentucky, Sunday.
23. Miami (9-3) at Georgia Tech. Next: vs. No. 8 Florida State, Sunday.
24. Minnesota (11-2) did not play. Next: at Nebraska, Saturday.
25. Texas (8-4) did not play. Next: vs. TCU, Friday.
