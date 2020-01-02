Thursday

1. UConn (10-0) vs. Wichita State. Next: at SMU, Sunday.

2. Oregon (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Colorado, Friday.

3. Oregon State (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. Utah, Friday.

4. South Carolina (12-1) vs. No. 13 Kentucky. Next: at Alabama, Sunday.

Advertisement

5. Stanford (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. Washington State, Friday.

6. Baylor (10-1) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma, Saturday.

7. Louisville (12-1) at Clemson. Next: vs. Duke, Sunday.

8. Florida State (13-0) at Syracuse. Next: at No. 23 Miami, Sunday.

9. N.C. State (12-0) vs. Virginia Tech. Next: vs. Virginia, Sunday.

10. UCLA (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona State, Friday.

11. Texas A&M (12-1) at No. 20 Arkansas. Next: vs. Mississippi, Monday.

12. Maryland (10-3) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio State, Monday.

13. Kentucky (11-1) at No. 4 South Carolina. Next: vs. No. 22 Tennessee, Sunday.

14. Indiana (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Monday.

15. Mississippi State (12-2) vs. Florida. Next: at Georgia, Sunday.

16. DePaul (11-2) did not play. Next: at Providence, Friday.

17. Gonzaga (12-1) at BYU. Next: at San Diego, Saturday.

18. Arizona (12-0) did not play. Next: at Southern Cal, Friday.

19. West Virginia (10-1) did not play. Next: at Kansas State, Sunday.

20. Arkansas (12-1) vs. No. 11 Texas A&M. Next: at Auburn, Sunday.

21. Missouri State (10-2) did not play. Next: at Loyola of Chicago, Friday.

22. Tennessee (11-2) beat Missouri 77-66. Next: at No. 13 Kentucky, Sunday.

23. Miami (9-3) at Georgia Tech. Next: vs. No. 8 Florida State, Sunday.

24. Minnesota (11-2) did not play. Next: at Nebraska, Saturday.

25. Texas (8-4) did not play. Next: vs. TCU, Friday.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.