1. UConn (11-0) did not play. Next: at SMU, Sunday.
2. Oregon (10-1) vs. Colorado. Next: vs. Utah, Sunday.
3. Oregon State (12-0) vs. Utah. Next: vs. Colorado, Sunday.
4. South Carolina (13-1) did not play. Next: at Alabama, Sunday.
5. Stanford (11-1) vs. Washington State. Next: vs. Washington, Sunday.
6. Baylor (10-1) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma, Saturday.
7. Louisville (13-1) did not play. Next: vs. Duke, Sunday.
8. Florida State (13-1) did not play. Next: at No. 23 Miami, Sunday.
9. N.C. State (13-0) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia, Sunday.
10. UCLA (12-0) vs. Arizona State. Next: vs. No. 18 Arizona, Sunday.
11. Texas A&M (13-1) did not play. Next: vs. Mississippi, Monday.
12. Maryland (10-3) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio State, Monday.
13. Kentucky (11-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 22 Tennessee, Sunday.
14. Indiana (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Monday.
15. Mississippi State (13-2) did not play. Next: at Georgia, Sunday.
16. DePaul (12-2) beat Providence 80-67. Next: at Creighton, Sunday.
17. Gonzaga (13-1) did not play. Next: at San Diego, Saturday.
18. Arizona (12-0) at Southern Cal. Next: at No. 10 UCLA, Sunday.
19. West Virginia (10-1) did not play. Next: at Kansas State, Sunday.
20. Arkansas (12-2) did not play. Next: at Auburn, Sunday.
21. Missouri State (11-2) beat Loyola of Chicago 74-72, OT. Next: at Valparaiso, Sunday.
22. Tennessee (11-2) did not play. Next: at No. 13 Kentucky, Sunday.
23. Miami (9-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 8 Florida State, Sunday.
24. Minnesota (11-2) did not play. Next: at Nebraska, Saturday.
25. Texas (8-5) lost to TCU 65-63. Next: at Iowa State, Monday.
