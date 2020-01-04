Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s Top 25 Fared

January 4, 2020 12:00 am
 
1 min read
      
Friday

1. UConn (11-0) did not play. Next: at SMU, Sunday.

2. Oregon (11-1) beat Colorado 104-46. Next: vs. Utah, Sunday.

3. Oregon State (13-0) beat Utah 77-48. Next: vs. Colorado, Sunday.

4. South Carolina (13-1) did not play. Next: at Alabama, Sunday.

Advertisement

5. Stanford (12-1) beat Washington State 77-58. Next: vs. Washington, Sunday.

6. Baylor (10-1) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma, Saturday.

7. Louisville (13-1) did not play. Next: vs. Duke, Sunday.

8. Florida State (13-1) did not play. Next: at No. 23 Miami, Sunday.

9. N.C. State (13-0) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia, Sunday.

10. UCLA (13-0) beat Arizona State 68-66. Next: vs. No. 18 Arizona, Sunday.

11. Texas A&M (13-1) did not play. Next: vs. Mississippi, Monday.

12. Maryland (10-3) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio State, Monday.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

13. Kentucky (11-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 22 Tennessee, Sunday.

14. Indiana (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Monday.

15. Mississippi State (13-2) did not play. Next: at Georgia, Sunday.

16. DePaul (12-2) beat Providence 80-67. Next: at Creighton, Sunday.

17. Gonzaga (13-1) did not play. Next: at San Diego, Saturday.

18. Arizona (13-0) beat Southern Cal 65-57. Next: at No. 10 UCLA, Sunday.

19. West Virginia (10-1) did not play. Next: at Kansas State, Sunday.

20. Arkansas (12-2) did not play. Next: at Auburn, Sunday.

21. Missouri State (11-2) beat Loyola of Chicago 74-72, OT. Next: at Valparaiso, Sunday.

22. Tennessee (11-2) did not play. Next: at No. 13 Kentucky, Sunday.

23. Miami (9-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 8 Florida State, Sunday.

24. Minnesota (11-2) did not play. Next: at Nebraska, Saturday.

25. Texas (8-5) lost to TCU 65-63. Next: at Iowa State, Monday.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1947: House Chamber televised live for first time