Sunday

1. UConn (11-0) at SMU. Next: vs. No. 6 Baylor, Thursday.

2. Oregon (11-1) vs. Utah. Next: at Arizona State, Friday.

3. Oregon State (13-0) vs. Colorado. Next: at No. 18 Arizona, Friday.

4. South Carolina (13-1) at Alabama. Next: vs. No. 20 Arkansas, Thursday.

5. Stanford (12-1) vs. Washington. Next: vs. California, Friday.

6. Baylor (11-1) did not play. Next: at No. 1 UConn, Thursday.

7. Louisville (13-1) vs. Duke. Next: at No. 23 Miami, Thursday.

8. Florida State (13-1) at No. 23 Miami. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Thursday.

9. N.C. State (14-0) beat Virginia 80-60. Next: at North Carolina, Thursday.

10. UCLA (13-0) vs. No. 18 Arizona. Next: at Utah, Friday.

11. Texas A&M (13-1) did not play. Next: vs. Mississippi, Monday.

12. Maryland (10-3) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio State, Monday.

13. Kentucky (11-2) vs. No. 22 Tennessee. Next: at Alabama, Thursday.

14. Indiana (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Monday.

15. Mississippi State (13-2) at Georgia. Next: at Missouri, Thursday.

16. DePaul (12-2) at Creighton. Next: vs. Seton Hall, Friday.

17. Gonzaga (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Mary’s, Thursday.

18. Arizona (13-0) at No. 10 UCLA. Next: vs. No. 3 Oregon State, Friday.

19. West Virginia (10-1) at Kansas State. Next: at Kansas, Wednesday.

20. Arkansas (12-2) at Auburn. Next: at No. 4 South Carolina, Thursday.

21. Missouri State (11-2) at Valparaiso. Next: vs. Drake, Friday.

22. Tennessee (11-2) at No. 13 Kentucky. Next: at Mississippi, Thursday.

23. Miami (9-4) vs. No. 8 Florida State. Next: vs. No. 7 Louisville, Thursday.

24. Minnesota (11-3) did not play. Next: vs. Northwestern, Thursday.

25. Texas (8-5) did not play. Next: at Iowa State, Monday.

