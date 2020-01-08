Listen Live Sports

Women’s Top 25 Fared

January 8, 2020 9:57 pm
 
1 min read
      
Wednesday

1. UConn (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 6 Baylor, Thursday.

2. Oregon (12-1) did not play. Next: at Arizona State, Friday.

3. Oregon State (14-0) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Arizona, Friday.

4. South Carolina (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 21 Arkansas, Thursday.

5. Stanford (13-1) did not play. Next: Next: vs. California, Friday.

6. Baylor (11-1) did not play. Next: at No. 1 UConn, Thursday.

7. Louisville (14-1) did not play. Next: at Miami, Thursday.

8. UCLA (14-0) did not play. Next: at Utah, Friday.

9. N.C. State (14-0) did not play. Next: at North Carolina, Thursday.

10. Texas A&M (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. LSU, Thursday.

11. Florida State (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Thursday.

12. Indiana (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. Purdue, Thursday.

13. Mississippi State (14-2) did not play. Next: at Missouri, Thursday.

14. Kentucky (12-2) did not play. Next: at Alabama, Thursday.

15. DePaul (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. Seton Hall, Friday.

16. Gonzaga (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Mary’s, Thursday.

17. Maryland (11-3) did not play. Next: at Iowa, Thursday.

18. Arizona (13-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 3 Oregon State, Friday.

19. West Virginia (12-1) beat Kansas 68-49. Next: vs. Texas, Sunday.

20. Missouri State (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. Drake, Friday.

21. Arkansas (13-2) did not play. Next: at No. 4 Baylor, Thursday.

22. South Dakota (15-2) did not play. Next: vs. Omaha, Saturday.

23. Tennessee (11-3) did not play. Next: at Mississippi, Thursday.

24. Michigan (11-3) did not play. Next: at Ohio State, Thursday.

25. Princeton (12-1) did not play. Next: at Pennsylvania, Saturday.

