Thursday

1. UConn (12-0) vs. No. 6 Baylor. Next: vs. Houston, Saturday.

2. Oregon (12-1) did not play. Next: at Arizona State, Friday.

3. Oregon State (14-0) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Arizona, Friday.

4. South Carolina (14-1) vs. No. 21 Arkansas. Next: at Vanderbilt, Sunday.

Advertisement

5. Stanford (13-1) did not play. Next: Next: vs. California, Friday.

6. Baylor (11-1) at No. 1 UConn. Next: vs. Oklahoma State, Sunday.

7. Louisville (14-1) at Miami. Next: vs. Wake Forest, Sunday.

8. UCLA (14-0) did not play. Next: at Utah, Friday.

9. N.C. State (14-0) at North Carolina. Next: at Notre Dame, Sunday.

10. Texas A&M (14-1) vs. LSU. Next: at No. 14 Kentucky, Thursday.

11. Florida State (14-1) vs. Georgia Tech. Next: vs. North Carolina, Sunday.

12. Indiana (13-2) vs. Purdue. Next: at Iowa, Sunday.

13. Mississippi State (14-2) at Missouri. Next: vs. LSU, Thursday.

14. Kentucky (12-2) at Alabama. Next: at Florida, Sunday.

15. DePaul (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. Seton Hall, Friday.

16. Gonzaga (14-1) vs. Saint Mary’s. Next: vs. Pacific, Saturday.

17. Maryland (11-3) at Iowa. Next: at No. 24 Michigan, Sunday.

18. Arizona (13-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 3 Oregon State, Friday.

19. West Virginia (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. Texas, Sunday.

20. Missouri State (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. Drake, Friday.

21. Arkansas (13-2) at No. 4 Baylor. Next: vs. Missouri, Sunday.

22. South Dakota (15-2) did not play. Next: vs. Omaha, Saturday.

23. Tennessee (11-3) at Mississippi. Next: vs. Georgia, Sunday.

24. Michigan (11-4) lost to Ohio State 78-69. Next: vs. No. 17 Maryland, Sunday.

25. Princeton (12-1) did not play. Next: at Pennsylvania, Saturday.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.