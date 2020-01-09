Listen Live Sports

Women's Top 25 Fared

January 9, 2020 10:43 pm
 
1. UConn (12-1) lost to No. 6 Baylor 74-58. Next: vs. Houston, Saturday.

2. Oregon (12-1) did not play. Next: at Arizona State, Friday.

3. Oregon State (14-0) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Arizona, Friday.

4. South Carolina (15-1) beat No. 21 Arkansas 91-82. Next: at Vanderbilt, Sunday.

5. Stanford (13-1) did not play. Next: Next: vs. California, Friday.

6. Baylor (12-1) beat No. 1 UConn 74-58. Next: vs. Oklahoma State, Sunday.

7. Louisville (15-1) beat Miami 87-41. Next: vs. Wake Forest, Sunday.

8. UCLA (14-0) did not play. Next: at Utah, Friday.

9. N.C. State (14-1) lost to North Carolina 66-60. Next: at Notre Dame, Sunday.

10. Texas A&M (14-1) vs. LSU. Next: at No. 14 Kentucky, Thursday.

11. Florida State (14-2) lost to Georgia Tech 67-52. Next: vs. North Carolina, Sunday.

12. Indiana (14-2) beat Purdue 66-48. Next: at Iowa, Sunday.

13. Mississippi State (15-2) beat Missouri 79-64. Next: vs. LSU, Thursday.

14. Kentucky (13-2) beat Alabama 81-71. Next: at Florida, Sunday.

15. DePaul (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. Seton Hall, Friday.

16. Gonzaga (15-1) beat Saint Mary’s 74-49. Next: vs. Pacific, Saturday.

17. Maryland (11-4) lost to Iowa 66-61. Next: at No. 24 Michigan, Sunday.

18. Arizona (13-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 3 Oregon State, Friday.

19. West Virginia (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. Texas, Sunday.

20. Missouri State (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. Drake, Friday.

21. Arkansas (13-3) lost to No. 4 Baylor 91-82. Next: vs. Missouri, Sunday.

22. South Dakota (15-2) did not play. Next: vs. Omaha, Saturday.

23. Tennessee (12-3) beat Mississippi 84-28. Next: vs. Georgia, Sunday.

24. Michigan (11-4) lost to Ohio State 78-69. Next: vs. No. 17 Maryland, Sunday.

25. Princeton (12-1) did not play. Next: at Pennsylvania, Saturday.

