Friday

1. UConn (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. Houston, Saturday.

2. Oregon (12-2) lost to Arizona State 72-66. Next: at No. 18 Arizona, Sunday.

3. Oregon State (14-0) at No. 18 Arizona. Next: at Arizona State, Sunday.

4. South Carolina (15-1) did not play. Next: at Vanderbilt, Sunday.

5. Stanford (13-1) vs. California. Next: at California, Sunday.

6. Baylor (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma State, Sunday.

7. Louisville (15-1) did not play. Next: vs. Wake Forest, Sunday.

8. UCLA (14-0) at Utah. Next: at Colorado, Sunday.

9. N.C. State (14-1) did not play. Next: at Notre Dame, Sunday.

10. Texas A&M (14-2) did not play. Next: at No. 14 Kentucky, Thursday.

11. Florida State (14-2) did not play. Next: vs. North Carolina, Sunday.

12. Indiana (14-2) did not play. Next: at Iowa, Sunday.

13. Mississippi State (15-2) did not play. Next: vs. LSU, Thursday.

14. Kentucky (13-2) did not play. Next: at Florida, Sunday.

15. DePaul (14-2) beat Seton Hall 85-68. Next: vs. St. John’s, Sunday.

16. Gonzaga (15-1) did not play. Next: vs. Pacific, Saturday.

17. Maryland (11-4) did not play. Next: at No. 24 Michigan, Sunday.

18. Arizona (13-1) vs. No. 3 Oregon State. Next: vs. No. 2 Oregon, Sunday.

19. West Virginia (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. Texas, Sunday.

20. Missouri State (12-2) vs. Drake. Next: vs. Northern Iowa, Sunday.

21. Arkansas (13-3) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri, Sunday.

22. South Dakota (15-2) did not play. Next: vs. Omaha, Saturday.

23. Tennessee (12-3) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia, Sunday.

24. Michigan (11-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 17 Maryland, Sunday.

25. Princeton (12-1) did not play. Next: at Pennsylvania, Saturday.

