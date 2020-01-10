Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s Top 25 Fared

January 10, 2020 10:17 pm
 
1 min read
      
Friday

1. UConn (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. Houston, Saturday.

2. Oregon (12-2) lost to Arizona State 72-66. Next: at No. 18 Arizona, Sunday.

3. Oregon State (14-0) at No. 18 Arizona. Next: at Arizona State, Sunday.

4. South Carolina (15-1) did not play. Next: at Vanderbilt, Sunday.

Advertisement

5. Stanford (13-1) vs. California. Next: at California, Sunday.

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

6. Baylor (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma State, Sunday.

7. Louisville (15-1) did not play. Next: vs. Wake Forest, Sunday.

8. UCLA (14-0) at Utah. Next: at Colorado, Sunday.

9. N.C. State (14-1) did not play. Next: at Notre Dame, Sunday.

10. Texas A&M (14-2) did not play. Next: at No. 14 Kentucky, Thursday.

11. Florida State (14-2) did not play. Next: vs. North Carolina, Sunday.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

12. Indiana (14-2) did not play. Next: at Iowa, Sunday.

13. Mississippi State (15-2) did not play. Next: vs. LSU, Thursday.

14. Kentucky (13-2) did not play. Next: at Florida, Sunday.

15. DePaul (14-2) beat Seton Hall 85-68. Next: vs. St. John’s, Sunday.

16. Gonzaga (15-1) did not play. Next: vs. Pacific, Saturday.

17. Maryland (11-4) did not play. Next: at No. 24 Michigan, Sunday.

18. Arizona (13-1) vs. No. 3 Oregon State. Next: vs. No. 2 Oregon, Sunday.

19. West Virginia (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. Texas, Sunday.

20. Missouri State (13-2) beat Drake 69-67. Next: vs. Northern Iowa, Sunday.

21. Arkansas (13-3) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri, Sunday.

22. South Dakota (15-2) did not play. Next: vs. Omaha, Saturday.

23. Tennessee (12-3) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia, Sunday.

24. Michigan (11-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 17 Maryland, Sunday.

25. Princeton (12-1) did not play. Next: at Pennsylvania, Saturday.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program