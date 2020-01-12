Sunday

1. UConn (13-1) did not play. Next: at Memphis, Tuesday.

2. Oregon (12-2) at No. 18 Arizona. Next: at No. 5 Stanford, Thursday.

3. Oregon State (15-0) at Arizona State. Next: vs. California, Friday.

4. South Carolina (15-1) at Vanderbilt. Next: at Missouri, Thursday.

5. Stanford (14-1) at California. Next: vs. No. 2 Oregon, Thursday.

6. Baylor (12-1) vs. Oklahoma State. Next: at Kansas, Wednesday.

7. Louisville (15-1) vs. Wake Forest. Next: at Boston College, Thursday.

8. UCLA (15-0) at Colorado. Next: at Southern Cal, Friday.

9. N.C. State (14-1) at Notre Dame. Next: vs. No. 11 lorida State, Thursday.

10. Texas A&M (14-2) did not play. Next: at No. 14 Kentucky, Thursday.

11. Florida State (14-2) vs. North Carolina. Next: at No. 9 N.C. State, Thursday.

12. Indiana (14-2) at Iowa. Next: vs. Northwestern, Thursday.

13. Mississippi State (15-2) did not play. Next: vs. LSU, Thursday.

14. Kentucky (14-2) beat Florida 65-45. Next: vs. No. 10 Texas A&M, Thursday.

15. DePaul (15-2) beat St. John’s 74-69. Next: at Xavier, Friday.

16. Gonzaga (16-1) did not play. Next: at Santa Clara, Thursday.

17. Maryland (12-4) beat No. 24 Michigan 77-49. Next: vs. Nebraska, Thursday.

18. Arizona (13-2) vs. No. 2 Oregon. Next: at Washington State, Friday.

19. West Virginia (13-1) beat Texas 68-63. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Wednesday.

20. Missouri State (13-2) vs. Northern Iowa. Next: at Southern Illinois, Friday.

21. Arkansas (13-3) vs. Missouri. Next: at Vanderbilt, Sunday.

22. South Dakota (16-2) did not play. Next: at North Dakota State, Thursday.

23. Tennessee (13-3) beat Georgia 73-56. Next: at Florida, Thursday.

24. Michigan (11-5) lost to No. 17 Maryland 77-49. Next: at Wisconsin, Thursday.

25. Princeton (13-1) did not play. Next: at Dartmouth, Friday, Jan. 31.

