Women's Top 25 Fared

January 16, 2020
 
1. South Carolina (16-1) at Missouri. Next: vs. No. 10 Mississippi State, Monday.

2. Baylor (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 17 West Virginia, Saturday.

3. Stanford (15-1) at No. 6 Oregon. Next: at No. 8 Oregon State, Sunday.

4. UConn (15-1) beat UCF 59-52. Next: vs. Tulsa, Sunday.

5. Louisville (16-1) at Boston College. Next: at North Carolina, Sunday.

6. Oregon (13-2) vs. No. 3 Stanford. Next: vs. California, Sunday.

7. UCLA (16-0) did not play. Next: at Southern Cal, Friday.

8. Oregon State (15-1) did not play. Next: vs. California, Friday.

9. N.C. State (16-1) beat No. 13 Florida State 68-51. Next: vs. Wake Forest, Sunday.

10. Mississippi State (15-2) vs. LSU. Next: at No. 1 South Carolina, Monday.

11. Kentucky (14-2) vs. No. 12 Texas A&M. Next: at LSU, Sunday. Next

12. Texas A&M (14-2) at No. 11 Kentucky. Next: vs. Florida, Sunday.

13. Florida State (15-3) lost to No. 9 N.C. State 68-51. Next: at Wake Forest, Thursday.

14. DePaul (15-2) did not play. Next: at Xavier, Friday.

15. Indiana (14-3) vs. Northwestern. Next: at No. 20 Maryland, Monday.

16. Gonzaga (16-1) at Santa Clara. Next: at San Francisco, Saturday.

17. West Virginia (13-2) did not play. Next: at No. 2 Baylor, Saturday.

18. Arizona State (13-4) did not play. Next: at Washington, Friday.

19. Missouri State (14-2) did not play. Next: at Southern Illinois, Friday.

20. Maryland (12-4) vs. Nebraska. Next: vs. No. 15 Indiana, Monday.

21. Arizona (13-3) did not play. Next: at Washington State, Friday.

22. Iowa (13-3) at Minnesota. Next: at Wisconsin, Sunday.

23. Arkansas (14-3) did not play. Next: at Vanderbilt, Sunday.

24. Tennessee (14-3) beat Florida 78-50. Next: vs. Alabama, Monday.

25. South Dakota (16-2) at North Dakota State. Next: vs. South Dakota State, Saturday.

