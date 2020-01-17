Listen Live Sports

Women’s Top 25 Fared

January 17, 2020 9:10 pm
 
1. South Carolina (17-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 10 Mississippi State, Monday.

2. Baylor (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 17 West Virginia, Saturday.

3. Stanford (15-2) did not play. Next: at No. 8 Oregon State, Sunday.

4. UConn (15-1) did not play. Next: vs. Tulsa, Sunday.

5. Louisville (17-1) did not play. Next: at North Carolina, Sunday.

6. Oregon (14-2) did not play. Next: vs. California, Sunday.

7. UCLA (16-0) at Southern Cal. Next: vs. Washington, Friday.

8. Oregon State (15-1) vs. California. Next: vs. No. 3 Stanford, Sunday.

9. N.C. State (16-1) did not play. Next: vs. Wake Forest, Sunday.

10. Mississippi State (16-2) did not play. Next: at No. 1 South Carolina, Monday.

11. Kentucky (15-2) did not play. Next: at LSU, Sunday. Next

12. Texas A&M (14-3) did not play. Next: vs. Florida, Sunday.

13. Florida State (15-3) did not play. Next: at Wake Forest, Thursday.

14. DePaul (16-2) beat Xavier 91-68. Next: Next: at Butler, Sunday.

15. Indiana (14-4) did not play. Next: at No. 20 Maryland, Monday.

16. Gonzaga (17-1) did not play. Next: at San Francisco, Saturday.

17. West Virginia (13-2) did not play. Next: at No. 2 Baylor, Saturday.

18. Arizona State (13-4) at Washington. Next: at Washington State, Sunday.

19. Missouri State (14-3) lost to Southern Illinois 70-68. Next: at Indiana State, Friday.

20. Maryland (13-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 15 Indiana, Monday.

21. Arizona (13-3) at Washington State. Next: at Washington, Sunday.

22. Iowa (14-3) did not play. Next: at Wisconsin, Sunday.

23. Arkansas (14-3) did not play. Next: at Vanderbilt, Sunday.

24. Tennessee (14-3) did not play. Next: vs. Alabama, Monday.

25. South Dakota (17-2) did not play. Next: vs. South Dakota State, Saturday.

