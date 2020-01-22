1. South Carolina (18-1) did not play. Next: at Georgia, Sunday.
2. Baylor (16-1) beat TCU 66-57. Next: vs. Texas Tech, Saturday.
3. UConn (16-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 23 Tennessee, Thursday.
4. Oregon (15-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 7 Oregon State, Friday.
5. Louisville (18-1) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia, Thursday.
6. Stanford (16-2) did not play. Next: vs. Colorado, Friday.
7. Oregon State (16-2) did not play. Next: at No. 4 Oregon, Friday.
8. N.C. State (17-1) did not play. Next: at Pittsburgh, Thursday.
9. Mississippi State (16-3) did not play. Next: at Vanderbilt, Thursday.
10. UCLA (16-1) did not play. Next: vs. Washington, Friday.
11. DePaul (17-2) did not play. Next: vs. Villanova, Friday.
12. Kentucky (15-3) did not play. Next: vs. Auburn, Monday.
13. Gonzaga (18-1) did not play. Next: vs. Peppderdine, Thursday.
14. Florida State (15-3) did not play. Next: at Wake Forest, Thursday.
15. Texas A&M (15-3) did not play. Next: at Alabama, Thursday.
16. Arizona State (15-4) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Arizona, Friday.
17. Indiana (14-5) did not play. Next: at Penn State, Thursday.
18. Arizona (15-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Arizona State, Friday.
19. Iowa (15-3) did not play. Next: at Ohio State, Thursday.
20. Maryland (14-4) did not play. Next: at Illinois, Thursday.
21. Arkansas (15-3) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia, Thursday.
22. Northwestern (16-2) did not play. Next: at No. 20 Maryland, Sunday.
23. Tennessee (15-3) did not play. Next: at No. 3 UConn, Thursday.
24. South Dakota (17-2) did not play. Next: vs. Purdue Fort Wayne, Friday.
25. West Virginia (13-4) lost to Oklahoma State 57-55. Next: at TCU, Sunday.
