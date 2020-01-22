Wednesday

1. South Carolina (18-1) did not play. Next: at Georgia, Sunday.

2. Baylor (16-1) beat TCU 66-57. Next: vs. Texas Tech, Saturday.

3. UConn (16-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 23 Tennessee, Thursday.

4. Oregon (15-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 7 Oregon State, Friday.

Advertisement

5. Louisville (18-1) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia, Thursday.

6. Stanford (16-2) did not play. Next: vs. Colorado, Friday.

7. Oregon State (16-2) did not play. Next: at No. 4 Oregon, Friday.

8. N.C. State (17-1) did not play. Next: at Pittsburgh, Thursday.

9. Mississippi State (16-3) did not play. Next: at Vanderbilt, Thursday.

10. UCLA (16-1) did not play. Next: vs. Washington, Friday.

11. DePaul (17-2) did not play. Next: vs. Villanova, Friday.

12. Kentucky (15-3) did not play. Next: vs. Auburn, Monday.

13. Gonzaga (18-1) did not play. Next: vs. Peppderdine, Thursday.

14. Florida State (15-3) did not play. Next: at Wake Forest, Thursday.

15. Texas A&M (15-3) did not play. Next: at Alabama, Thursday.

16. Arizona State (15-4) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Arizona, Friday.

17. Indiana (14-5) did not play. Next: at Penn State, Thursday.

18. Arizona (15-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Arizona State, Friday.

19. Iowa (15-3) did not play. Next: at Ohio State, Thursday.

20. Maryland (14-4) did not play. Next: at Illinois, Thursday.

21. Arkansas (15-3) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia, Thursday.

22. Northwestern (16-2) did not play. Next: at No. 20 Maryland, Sunday.

23. Tennessee (15-3) did not play. Next: at No. 3 UConn, Thursday.

24. South Dakota (17-2) did not play. Next: vs. Purdue Fort Wayne, Friday.

25. West Virginia (13-4) lost to Oklahoma State 57-55. Next: at TCU, Sunday.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.