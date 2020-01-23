Listen Live Sports

Women’s Top 25 Fared

January 23, 2020 10:03 pm
 
1 min read
      
Thursday

1. South Carolina (18-1) did not play. Next: at Georgia, Sunday.

2. Baylor (16-1) did not play. Next: vs. Texas Tech, Saturday.

3. UConn (17-1) beat No. 23 Tennessee 60-45. Next: at East Carolina, Saturday.

4. Oregon (15-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 7 Oregon State, Friday.

5. Louisville (19-1) beat Virginia 71-56. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Sunday.

6. Stanford (16-2) did not play. Next: vs. Colorado, Friday.

7. Oregon State (16-2) did not play. Next: at No. 4 Oregon, Friday.

8. N.C. State (18-1) beat Pittsburgh 88-44. Next: vs. North Carolina, Sunday.

9. Mississippi State (16-3) at Vanderbilt. Next: vs. Mississippi, Sunday.

10. UCLA (16-1) did not play. Next: vs. Washington, Friday.

11. DePaul (17-2) did not play. Next: vs. Villanova, Friday.

12. Kentucky (15-3) did not play. Next: vs. Auburn, Monday.

13. Gonzaga (18-1) vs. Peppderdine. Next: vs. Loyola Marymount, Saturday.

14. Florida State (16-3) beat Wake Forest 70-65. Next: vs. Miami, Sunday.

15. Texas A&M (16-3) beat Alabama 79-74. Next: vs. Missouri, Sunday.

16. Arizona State (15-4) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Arizona, Friday.

17. Indiana (15-5) beat Penn State 76-60. Next: vs. Minnesota, Monday.

18. Arizona (15-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Arizona State, Friday.

19. Iowa (16-3) beat Ohio State 77-68. Next: vs. Michigan State, Sunday.

20. Maryland (15-4) beat Illinois 79-60. Next: vs. No. 22 Northwestern, Sunday.

21. Arkansas (15-4) lost to Georgia 64-55. Next: vs. Florida, Sunday.

22. Northwestern (17-2) beat Michigan State 76-48. Next: at No. 20 Maryland, Sunday.

23. Tennessee (15-4) lost to No. 3 UConn 60-45. Next: vs. LSU, Sunday.

24. South Dakota (17-2) did not play. Next: vs. Purdue Fort Wayne, Friday.

25. West Virginia (13-4) did not play. Next: at TCU, Sunday.

