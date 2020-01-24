Listen Live Sports

Women’s Top 25 Fared

January 24, 2020 9:42 pm
 
1. South Carolina (18-1) did not play. Next: at Georgia, Sunday.

2. Baylor (16-1) did not play. Next: vs. Texas Tech, Saturday.

3. UConn (17-1) did not play. Next: at East Carolina, Saturday.

4. Oregon (15-2) vs. No. 7 Oregon State. Next: at No. 7 Oregon State, Sunday.

5. Louisville (19-1) did not play. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Sunday.

6. Stanford (16-2) vs. Colorado. Next: vs. Utah, Sunday.

7. Oregon State (16-2) at No. 4 Oregon. Next: vs. No. 4 Oregon, Sunday.

8. N.C. State (18-1) did not play. Next: vs. North Carolina, Sunday.

9. Mississippi State (17-3) did not play. Next: vs. Mississippi, Sunday.

10. UCLA (16-1) vs. Washington. Next: vs. Washington State, Sunday.

11. DePaul (18-2) beat Villanova 85-69. Next: vs. Georgetown, Sunday.

12. Kentucky (15-3) did not play. Next: vs. Auburn, Monday.

13. Gonzaga (19-1) did not play. Next: vs. Loyola Marymount, Saturday.

14. Florida State (16-3) did not play. Next: vs. Miami, Sunday.

15. Texas A&M (16-3) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri, Sunday.

16. Arizona State (15-4) at No. 18 Arizona. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Friday.

17. Indiana (15-5) did not play. Next: vs. Minnesota, Monday.

18. Arizona (15-3) vs. No. 16 Arizona State. Next: vs. No. 10 UCLA, Friday.

19. Iowa (16-3) did not play. Next: vs. Michigan State, Sunday.

20. Maryland (15-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 22 Northwestern, Sunday.

21. Arkansas (15-4) did not play. Next: vs. Florida, Sunday.

22. Northwestern (17-2) did not play. Next: at No. 20 Maryland, Sunday.

23. Tennessee (15-4) did not play. Next: vs. LSU, Sunday.

24. South Dakota (17-2) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne. Next: vs. Oral Roberts, Sunday.

25. West Virginia (13-4) did not play. Next: at TCU, Sunday.

