1. South Carolina (18-1) at Georgia. Next: at Mississippi, Thursday.
2. Baylor (17-1) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa State, Tuesday.
3. UConn (18-1) did not play. Next: vs. Cincinnati, Thursday.
4. Oregon (16-2) at No. 7 Oregon State. Next: at Utah, Thursday.
5. Louisville (19-1) vs. Pittsburgh. Next: at Notre Dame, Thursday.
6. Stanford (17-2) vs. Utah. Next: at Washington, Friday.
7. Oregon State (16-3) vs. No. 4 Oregon. Next: at Colorado, Thursday.
8. N.C. State (18-1) vs. North Carolina. Next: at Clemson, Thursday.
9. Mississippi State (17-3) vs. Mississippi. Next: vs. Auburn, Thursday.
10. UCLA (17-1) vs. Washington State. Next: at No. 18 Arizona, Friday.
11. DePaul (18-2) vs. Georgetown. Next: vs. Creighton, Friday.
12. Kentucky (15-3) did not play. Next: vs. Auburn, Monday.
13. Gonzaga (20-1) did not play. Next: vs. San Diego, Thursday.
14. Florida State (17-3) beat Miami 79-61. Next: vs. Boston College, Thursday.
15. Texas A&M (16-3) vs. Missouri. Next: vs. Georgia, Thursday.
16. Arizona State (15-5) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Friday.
17. Indiana (15-5) did not play. Next: vs. Minnesota, Monday.
18. Arizona (16-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 10 UCLA, Friday.
19. Iowa (16-3) vs. Michigan State. Next: at Penn State, Thursday.
20. Maryland (16-4) beat No. 22 Northwestern 70-61. Next: at Ohio State, Thursday.
21. Arkansas (15-4) vs. Florida. Next: at Alabama, Thursday.
22. Northwestern (17-3) lost No. 20 Maryland 70-61. Next: vs. Michigan, Thursday.
23. Tennessee (16-4) beat LSU 63-58. Next: at Vanderbilt, Thursday.
24. South Dakota (19-2) beat Oral Roberts 79-56. Next: at Omaha, Wednesday.
25. West Virginia (13-4) at TCU. Next: vs. Iowa State, Sunday.
