1. South Carolina (19-1) did not play. Next: at Mississippi, Thursday.
2. Baylor (18-1) did not play. Next: at Texas, Friday.
3. Oregon (17-2) did not play. Next: at Utah, Thursday.
4. UConn (18-1) did not play. Next: vs. Cincinnati, Thursday.
5. Louisville (20-1) did not play. Next: at Notre Dame, Thursday.
6. Stanford (18-2) did not play. Next: at Washington, Friday.
7. N.C. State (19-1) did not play. Next: at Clemson, Thursday.
8. UCLA (18-1) did not play. Next: at No. 16 Arizona, Friday.
9. Mississippi State (18-3) did not play. Next: vs. Auburn, Thursday.
10. Oregon State (16-4) did not play. Next: at Colorado, Thursday.
11. DePaul (19-2) did not play. Next: vs. Creighton, Friday.
12. Gonzaga (20-1) did not play. Next: vs. San Diego, Thursday.
13. Kentucky (16-3) did not play. Next: at Missouri, Thursday.
14. Florida State (17-3) did not play. Next: vs. Boston College, Thursday.
15. Texas A&M (17-3) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia, Thursday.
16. Arizona (16-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 8 UCLA, Friday.
17. Maryland (16-4) did not play. Next: at Ohio State, Thursday.
18. Iowa (17-3) did not play. Next: at Penn State, Thursday.
19. Arizona State (15-5) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Friday.
20. Indiana (16-5) did not play. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Thursday.
21. South Dakota (20-2) beat Omaha 73-42. Next: at Denver, Sunday.
22. Tennessee (16-4) did not play. Next: at Vanderbilt, Thursday.
23. Northwestern (17-3) did not play. Next: vs. Michigan, Thursday.
24. Missouri State (16-3) did not play. Next: vs. Bradley, Friday.
25. Arkansas (16-4) did not play. Next: at Alabama, Thursday.
