1. South Carolina (19-1) at Mississippi. Next: vs. No. 22 Tennessee, Sunday.

2. Baylor (18-1) did not play. beat Iowa State 83-62; Next: at Texas, Friday.

3. Oregon (17-2) at Utah. Next: at Colorado, Saturday.

4. UConn (19-1) beat Cincinnati 80-50. Next: vs. No. 3 Oregon, Monday.

5. Louisville (21-1) beat Notre Dame 86-54. Next: vs. No. 14 Florida State, Thursday.

6. Stanford (18-2) did not play. Next: at Washington, Friday. Next: at Washington State, Sunday.

7. N.C. State (20-1) beat Clemson 79-60. Next: at Duke, Sunday.

8. UCLA (18-1) did not play. Next: at No. 16 Arizona, Friday. Next: at No. 19 Arizona State, Sunday.

9. Mississippi State (18-3) vs. Auburn. Next: vs. Georgia, Monday.

10. Oregon State (16-4) at Colorado. Next: at Utah, Saturday.

11. DePaul (19-2) did not play. Next: vs. Creighton, Friday. Next: vs. Providence, Sunday.

12. Gonzaga (20-1) vs. San Diego. Next: vs. BYU, Saturday.

13. Kentucky (17-3) beat Missouri 62-47. Next: vs. Florida, Sunday.

14. Florida State (17-5) lost to Boston College 65-56. Next: at Pittsburgh, Saturday.

15. Texas A&M (17-3) vs. Georgia. Next: at LSU, Sunday.

16. Arizona (16-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 8 UCLA, Friday. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Sunday.

17. Maryland (17-4) beat Ohio State 85-65. Next: vs. Michigan State, Monday.

18. Iowa (18-3) beat Penn State 77-66. Next: at Michigan, Sunday.

19. Arizona State (15-5) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Friday. Next: vs. No. 8 UCLA, Sunday.

20. Indiana (16-5) vs. Wisconsin. Next: at Purdue, Monday.

21. South Dakota (20-2) did not play. beat Omaha 73-42. Next: at Denver, Sunday.

22. Tennessee (16-4) at Vanderbilt. Next: at No. 1 South Carolina, Sunday.

23. Northwestern (17-3) vs. Michigan. Next: at Penn State, Sunday.

24. Missouri State (16-3) did not play. Next: vs. Bradley, Friday. Next: vs. Illinois State, Sunday.

25. Arkansas (16-4) at Alabama. Next: at Missouri, Sunday.

