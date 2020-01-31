Friday

1. South Carolina (20-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 22 Tennessee, Sunday.

2. Baylor (19-1) beat Texas 64-44. Next: vs. Kansas, Wednesday.

3. Oregon (18-2) did not play. Next: at Colorado, Saturday.

4. UConn (19-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 3 Oregon, Monday.

5. Louisville (21-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 14 Florida State, Thursday.

6. Stanford (18-2) at Washington. Next: at Washington State, Sunday.

7. N.C. State (20-1) did not play. Next: at Duke, Sunday.

8. UCLA (18-2) lost to No. 16 Arizona 92-66. Next: at No. 19 Arizona State, Sunday.

9. Mississippi State (19-3) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia, Monday.

10. Oregon State (17-4) did not play. Next: at Utah, Saturday. Next:

11. DePaul (19-3) lost to Creighton 63-61. Next: vs. Providence, Sunday.

12. Gonzaga (21-1) did not play. Next: vs. BYU, Saturday.

13. Kentucky (17-3) did not play. Next: vs. Florida, Sunday.

14. Florida State (17-4) did not play. Next: at Pittsburgh, Saturday.

15. Texas A&M (18-3) did not play. Next: at LSU, Sunday.

16. Arizona (17-3) beat No. 8 UCLA 92-66. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Sunday.

17. Maryland (17-4) did not play. Next: vs. Michigan State, Monday.

18. Iowa (18-3) did not play. Next: at Michigan, Sunday.

19. Arizona State (16-5) beat Southern Cal 76-75, 3OT. Next: vs. No. 8 UCLA, Sunday.

20. Indiana (17-5) did not play. Next: at Purdue, Monday.

21. South Dakota (20-2) did not play. Next: at Denver, Sunday.

22. Tennessee (17-4) did not play. Next: at No. 1 South Carolina, Sunday.

23. Northwestern (18-3) did not play. Next: at Penn State, Sunday.

24. Missouri State (17-3) beat Bradley 90-56. Next: vs. Illinois State, Sunday.

25. Arkansas (17-4) did not play. Next: at Missouri, Sunday.

