Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Women’s Top 25 Fared

January 31, 2020 10:20 pm
 
1 min read
      
Friday

1. South Carolina (20-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 22 Tennessee, Sunday.

2. Baylor (19-1) beat Texas 64-44. Next: vs. Kansas, Wednesday.

3. Oregon (18-2) did not play. Next: at Colorado, Saturday.

4. UConn (19-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 3 Oregon, Monday.

Advertisement

5. Louisville (21-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 14 Florida State, Thursday.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

6. Stanford (18-2) at Washington. Next: at Washington State, Sunday.

7. N.C. State (20-1) did not play. Next: at Duke, Sunday.

8. UCLA (18-2) lost to No. 16 Arizona 92-66. Next: at No. 19 Arizona State, Sunday.

9. Mississippi State (19-3) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia, Monday.

10. Oregon State (17-4) did not play. Next: at Utah, Saturday. Next:

11. DePaul (19-3) lost to Creighton 63-61. Next: vs. Providence, Sunday.

        Don't miss a beat feds! Download the newly revamped Federal News Network app for all the latest in federal news.

12. Gonzaga (21-1) did not play. Next: vs. BYU, Saturday.

13. Kentucky (17-3) did not play. Next: vs. Florida, Sunday.

14. Florida State (17-4) did not play. Next: at Pittsburgh, Saturday.

15. Texas A&M (18-3) did not play. Next: at LSU, Sunday.

16. Arizona (17-3) beat No. 8 UCLA 92-66. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Sunday.

17. Maryland (17-4) did not play. Next: vs. Michigan State, Monday.

18. Iowa (18-3) did not play. Next: at Michigan, Sunday.

19. Arizona State (16-5) beat Southern Cal 76-75, 3OT. Next: vs. No. 8 UCLA, Sunday.

20. Indiana (17-5) did not play. Next: at Purdue, Monday.

21. South Dakota (20-2) did not play. Next: at Denver, Sunday.

22. Tennessee (17-4) did not play. Next: at No. 1 South Carolina, Sunday.

23. Northwestern (18-3) did not play. Next: at Penn State, Sunday.

24. Missouri State (17-3) beat Bradley 90-56. Next: vs. Illinois State, Sunday.

25. Arkansas (17-4) did not play. Next: at Missouri, Sunday.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|3 R&D Funding for DC-Based Deep Tech...
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Army visits service members in S. Korea

Today in History

1975: First national marine sanctuary established on site of historic shipwreck