Women’s Top 25 Schedule

By The Associated Press

All Times EST Monday’s Games

No. 10 Texas A&M vs. Mississippi, 7 p.m.

No. 12 Indiana vs. Illinois, 7 p.m.

No. 17 Maryland vs. Ohio State, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Game

No. 19 West Virginia at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 6 Baylor at the XL Center, Hartford, Conn., 7 p.m.

No. 4 South Carolina vs. No. 21 Arkansas, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Louisville at Miami, 8 p.m.

No. 9 N.C. State at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Texas A&M vs. LSU, 9 p.m.

No. 11 Florida State vs. Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

No. 12 Indiana vs. Purdue, 7 p.m.

No. 13 Mississippi State at Missouri, 7 p.m.

No. 14 Kentucky at Alabama, 8 p.m.

No. 16 Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s, 9 p.m.

No. 17 Maryland at Iowa, 8 p.m.

No. 23 Tennessee at Mississippi, 8 p.m.

No. 24 Michigan at Ohio State, 6 p.m.

Friday’s Games

No. 2 Oregon at Arizona State, 8 p.m.

No. 3 Oregon State at No. 18 Arizona, 10 p.m.

No. 5 Stanford vs. California, 10 p.m.

No. 8 UCLA at Utah, 9 p.m.

No. 15 DePaul vs. Seton Hall, 8 p.m.

No. 20 Missouri State vs. Drake, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No. 1 UConn vs. Houston at the XL Center, Hartford, Conn., 1 p.m.

No. 16 Gonzaga vs. Pacific, 5 p.m.

No. 22 South Dakota vs. Omaha, 2 p.m.

No. 25 Princeton at Pennsylvania, 1 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No. 2 Oregon at No. 18 Arizona, 2 p.m.

No. 3 Oregon State at Arizona State, 4 p.m.

No. 4 South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 5 p.m.

No. 5 Stanford at California, 8 p.m.

No. 6 Baylor vs. Oklahoma State, 2 p.m.

No. 7 Louisville vs. Wake Forest, 2 p.m.

No. 8 UCLA at Colorado, 2 p.m.

No. 9 N.C. State at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.

No. 11 Florida State vs. North Carolina, 2 p.m.

No. 12 Indiana at Iowa, 5 p.m.

No. 14 Kentucky at Florida, Noon

No. 15 DePaul vs. St. John’s, 1 p.m.

No. 17 Maryland at No. 24 Michigan, Noon

No. 19 West Virginia vs. Texas, 1 p.m.

No. 20 Missouri State vs. Northern Iowa, 3 p.m.

No. 21 Arkansas vs. Missouri, 3 p.m.

No. 23 Tennessee vs. Georgia, 1 p.m.

