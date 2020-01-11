Listen Live Sports

Woods’ game winner sends Portland St. past Montana St.

January 11, 2020 10:34 pm
 
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Holland Woods’ scored a career-high 30 points and his layup with two seconds left sent Portland State past Montana State 77-76 on Saturday.

Harald Frey put the Bobcats ahead with 12 seconds remaining. Portland State (8-9, 2-3 Big Sky) called timeout to set a play leading to Woods’ game winner.

Frey missed a desperation 3 attempt as time expired.

The Vikings led 40-35 at intermission and extended their advantage to 51-43 with 13:39 left, which was the largest lead for either team after the break.

Sal Nuhu scored 12 for the Vikings.

Frey led Montana State (9-8, 3-3) with 26 points, Amin Adamu scored 20 and Jubrile Belo and Michael Paulo 10 apiece.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

