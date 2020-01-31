Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Worku, Welp lift UC Irvine over UC Davis 80-65

January 31, 2020 12:13 am
 
< a min read
      

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Eyassu Worku had 19 points to lead five UC Irvine players in double figures as the Anteaters topped UC Davis 80-65 on Thursday night.

Collin Welp added 16 points for the Anteaters. John Edgar Jr. chipped in 13, Tommy Rutherford scored 11 and Evan Leonard had 10. Welp also had 10 rebounds.

Elijah Pepper had 18 points for the Aggies (8-14, 2-4 Big West Conference). Stefan Gonzalez added 12 points. Ezra Manjon had 10 points and six assists.

Joe Mooney had four points despite coming into the contest as the Aggies’ leading scorer at 14 points per game. He was 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.

Advertisement

UC Irvine (13-9, 5-1) plays Cal State Fullerton at home on Saturday. UC Davis matches up against Cal Poly at home on Saturday.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|3 R&D Funding for DC-Based Deep Tech...
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Army visits service members in S. Korea

Today in History

1975: First national marine sanctuary established on site of historic shipwreck