Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones leaving Michigan to enter NFL draft

January 4, 2020 5:06 pm
 
< a min read
      

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is skipping his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

Peoples-Jones announced his plans Saturday night on social media.

The 6-foot-2, 208-pound Detroit native had 103 receptions for 1,327 yards with 14 touchdowns over his three-year career.

Peoples-Jones had 34 receptions for 438 yards and six touchdowns and averaged a career-low 7.2 yards on 24 punt returns in 11 games this past season, a year after the best year of his career statistically. He had 47 catches for 612 yards with eight scores and averaged a career-high 10 yards on 25 punt returns with a touchdown in 2018.

Advertisement

No. 17 Michigan closed a fourth straight season with a setback in a bowl game with a loss to No. 9 Alabama in the Citrus Bowl.

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1942: FDR commits to biggest arms buildup in US history