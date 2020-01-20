Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Wright scores 24, helps High Point hold off SC Upstate 70-62

January 20, 2020 8:52 pm
 
< a min read
      

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — John-Michael Wright had 24 points, the final four coming from the free throw line in thei final minute-and-a-half, as High Point topped South Carolina Upstate 70-62 on Monday night.

SC-Upstate got within two points, 59-57 with 4:12 left in the game and Bryson Mozone hit two 3-pointers, the second with :22 remaining to get the Spartans within four points after Wright hit a pair from the line to give High Point a seven-point advantage. Wright added two more with :09 left to put the game out of reach.

Denny Slay II had 17 points for High Point (5-14, 2-4 Big South Conference). Rob Peterson III added 12 rebounds.

Everette Hammond had 20 points for the Spartans (7-12, 2-4). Tommy Bruner added 16 points and Mozone added 11.

Advertisement

High Point takes on Gardner-Webb at home on Thursday. South Carolina Upstate plays Winthrop on the road on Thursday.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|22 ATARC-UMD Cybersecurity Certificate...
1|22 AT&T Hiring Event January 22nd in...
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen assemble campsites in Puerto Rico after earthquake

Today in History

1997: First female secretary of state confirmed by Senate