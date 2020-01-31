Wright St. 65, Milwaukee 61

WRIGHT ST. (19-4)

Gentry 0-0 0-0 0, Love 0-0 0-0 16, Wampler 0-0 0-0 19. Totals 0-0 0-0 35.

MILWAUKEE (10-12)

Lucas 0-0 0-0 18, Thomas 0-0 0-0 7, Wilbourn 0-0 0-0 9. Totals 0-0 0-0 34.

Halftime_Wright St. 26-19. 3-Point Goals_Wright St. 0-0 (), Milwaukee 0-0 (). Rebounds_Wright St. 13 (Love 13), Milwaukee 9 (Lucas 6). Assists_Wright St. 3 (Gentry 2), Milwaukee 5 (Lucas 4). Total Fouls_Wright St. 0, Milwaukee 0. A_2,120 (10,783).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.