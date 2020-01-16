Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Wright St. maintains Horizon lead, tops Cleveland St. 75-62

January 16, 2020 10:16 pm
 
< a min read
      

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Grant Basile tallied 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead Wright State to a 75-62 win over Cleveland State on Thursday night.

Tanner Holden had 16 points and nine rebounds for Wright State (16-4, 6-1 Horizon League), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Cole Gentry added 14 points. Loudon Love had 13 points.

Bill Wampler, who led the Raiders in scoring coming into the contest with 15 points per game, shot only 13 percent in the game (1 of 8).

Torrey Patton had 21 points for the Vikings (7-12, 3-3). Craig Beaudion added 14 points. Algevon Eichelberger had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Advertisement

Wright State faces Youngstown State at home on Saturday. Cleveland State plays Northern Kentucky on the road on Saturday.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending