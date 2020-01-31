Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Wright State gets past Milwaukee 65-61

January 31, 2020 11:01 pm
 
1 min read
      

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bill Wampler scored 19 points as Horizon League-leader Wright State edged Milwaukee 65-61 on Friday night for the Raiders’ fourth straight win.

Tanner Holden and Loudon Love added 16 points each for the Raiders. Love also had 13 rebounds before the team’s leading scorer and rebounder was disqualified for a flagrant-2 foul with just under nine minutes left.

Wright State led by seven before Love’s disqualification and Milwaukee then rallied to take a 47-45 lead with 6:44 remaining. The lead went back and forth until the Raiders finished the final 3:15 on a 10-4 run with Jaylon Hall’s two free throws, his only points of the game, ensuring the win with 4.2 seconds remaining.

Wright State made 19 of 26 free throws to 8 of 10 for the Panthers.

Advertisement

Both teams set season lows for scoring in the first half with Wright State (19-4, 9-1 Horizon League) holding a 26-19 lead.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

Te’Jon Lucas had 18 points and six rebounds for the Panthers (10-12, 5-5). Josh Thomas added 11 points.

Wright State also defeated Milwaukee 82-70 on Dec. 30.

Wright State will seek its fifth straight victory on Sunday when the team travels to Green Bay. Milwaukee faces Northern Kentucky at home on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

        The best federal employee is an informed one. Let us help with the newly revamped Federal News Network app. Download it to your device today!

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|3 R&D Funding for DC-Based Deep Tech...
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Army visits service members in S. Korea

Today in History

1975: First national marine sanctuary established on site of historic shipwreck