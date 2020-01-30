Wright State looks to sweep Milwaukee

Wright State (18-4, 8-1) vs. Milwaukee (10-11, 5-4)

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee seeks revenge on Wright State after dropping the first matchup in Dayton. The teams last played on Dec. 30, when the Raiders outshot Milwaukee from the field 53.6 percent to 48.2 percent and made six more 3-pointers en route to an 82-70 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Wright State’s Loudon Love, Bill Wampler and Cole Gentry have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 55 percent of all Raiders points over the last five games.

Advertisement

STEPPING IT UP: The Raiders have scored 82.6 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 78.7 per game they managed against non-conference foes.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Te’Jon Lucas has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Milwaukee field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 28 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Raiders have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Panthers. Milwaukee has 37 assists on 74 field goals (50 percent) across its past three games while Wright State has assists on 49 of 90 field goals (54.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wright State offense has scored 81.5 points per game this season, ranking the Raiders ninth among Division I teams. The Milwaukee defense has allowed 73 points per game to opponents (ranked 240th overall).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.